M S Swaminathan: The scientist who sparked an agricultural revolution

He played a key role in developing high-yielding varieties of rice that allowed small and marginal farmers to produce the crop in abundance and worked closely with Norman Borlaug, a celebrated American farm scientist and 1970 Nobel Laureate, on developing high-yielding wheat varieties.

Swaminathan’s focus was making agriculture sustainable for farmers as well as ensuring food security and eradicating poverty and hunger. He vociferously supported the self-sustenance of farmers and pushed for greater public investment in agriculture like helping them build small warehouses in their own villages.

“He used every platform to be the voice of the voiceless farmers, be it his reports or his tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP. We continue to cite the reports submitted by him between 2004-2006. I honestly believe Indian agriculture suffers because we never listened to him. The powers-that-be imbibing his ideas will be the best tribute we pay to him,” Development Economist Santosh Mehrotra told DH.

Mehrotra said Swaminathan was a “source of inspiration” for he was “actively involved” in improving the lives of others, despite his old age. “He was a remarkable man and it is very difficult to match his level of scientific energy and scientific temperament,” Mehrotra added.

Swaminathan laid major stress on bridging the yield gap between states in respect of several crops. His path-breaking research on global food security got him several national and international honours – he was conferred with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan and the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award.

Swaminathan always ensured the prize money he received was spent for the public good. MSSRF, which aims to accelerate the use of modern science and technology for agricultural and rural development, was set up with proceeds from the First World Food Prize he received in 1987.

The ’Touch and Smell Garden’ at the MSSRF headquarters in Chennai will stand forever as a testimony to Swaminathan’s stress on inclusivity, a rare trait of the renowned scientist, which many aren’t aware of.

The garden, which was funded by Swaminathan from the prize money he received from the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize in 1999, allows the visually challenged to smell leaves and flowers with the help of technology.

A person who always had his ears to the ground, Swaminathan will be remembered for his simplicity besides his professional achievements – one could see him walk to the desk of his junior colleagues and spot him in a corner of the MSSRF canteen at lunch break.

Dr Israel Oliver King, Director – Biodiversity, MSSRF, said for him Swaminathan will always be a “humanist” first. “He wanted development and sustenance to go hand-in-hand. His heart always beat for the poor. That’s the reason why MSSRF follows a pro-poor, pro-women and pro-nature approach,” King told DH.