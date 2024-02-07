11 dead, over 200 hurt in cracker unit fire in Madhya Pradesh's Harda

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep concern and regret over the incident. “As soon as it was brought to my notice, the district administration was mobilised. At least 50 ambulances were rushed to the spot to take the injured to nearby hospitals. Teams of doctors from places Bhopal, Indore and Hoshangabad have been alerted and put on ‘ready mode’. A committee has been constituted to probe the incident,” he said.