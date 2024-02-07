11 dead, over 200 hurt in cracker unit fire in Madhya Pradesh's Harda

Bhopal: At least 11 people have died and over 200 sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Harda, some 150 km from Bhopal on Tuesday.
Over five dozen houses located in the close vicinity were affected and damaged in the incident. An intense rescue operation was underway. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been pressed into service for the rescue operation.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep concern and regret over the incident. “As soon as it was brought to my notice, the district administration was mobilised. At least 50 ambulances were rushed to the spot to take the injured to nearby hospitals. Teams of doctors from places Bhopal, Indore and Hoshangabad have been alerted and put on ‘ready mode’. A committee has been constituted to probe the incident,” he said.
“A financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased. Instructions have been given for free and proper treatment of the injured. I pray Baba Mahakal for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” added the CM.
President Droupadi Murmu also expressed concern. “My sincere condolences to families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery of the injured,” she posted on X.
According to sources, the firecracker unit is owned by Rajesh Agrawal, Pradeep Agrawal and Somesh Agrawal. It is located in Bairagarh village, on the outskirts of Harda. This is the third mishap to occur in the same factory, which was sealed on September 23 last year.
Nearby houses/shanties were used for storage of gunpowder allegedly by factory owners. Unconfirmed reports suggest that approximately 400 to 500 workers were engaged to manufacture firecrackers in the unit. The factory management/owner, instead of using factory premises used to lodge the workers in these rented premises for production.
The casualty count is likely to rise, sources said. The incident took place around 11 am on Tuesday. As a precautionary measure, about 100 houses located in the same periphery were evacuated by the local administration.
Meanwhile, a three-member committee comprising Home department Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey, ADG (Intelligence) Jaideep Prasad and Secretary (PWD) RK Mehra has been constituted by the state home department to probe the incident.
Tensildar Laveena Ghagre (Harda) said, officially, nine people were reported dead and 174 injured in the incident, while 24 have been referred to hospitals in Bhopal and Indore. “Though the fire has been brought under control, the rescue teams are still engaged in clearing the debris and locating people trapped beneath the debris. The factory is big in size and spread over four acres of land,” she added.