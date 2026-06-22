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110 students fall ill after lunch at private Indore school; expired food items found in kitchen

During the inspection, 10 packets of spices and two of namkeen were found in the kitchen which were past their expiry dates, they said.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 19:52 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 19:52 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshIndoreFood Poisoning

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