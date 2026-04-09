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11,000 litres of milk poured into Narmada river after religious event; environmentalists flag negative impact

Renowned environmentalist Subhash Pandey said 11,000 litres of milk acts as a significant organic pollutant.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 17:05 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 17:05 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshMilkNarmada

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