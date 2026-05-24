12 days after her death and second autopsy, Twisha Sharma cremated in Bhopal

<p>Bhopal: Former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, a Noida woman who died at her marital home in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhopal">Bhopal</a> on May 12 due to alleged dowry harassment, was cremated on Sunday after a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi completed the second postmortem of her body.</p>.<p>Emotional scenes unfolded at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal, where the last rites were performed after 5 PM. Twisha's mother and other members of the family were inconsolable as the funeral pyre was lit after performing rituals.</p>.<p>"Today, we are going to bid farewell to a daughter, a sister, a friend and an innocent life. The daughter who had begun a new phase of life with dreams has left us all too soon. The vacant eyes of parents, shattered dreams, and every passing moment spent waiting for justice raise a silent question before society," Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, told <em>PTI</em> earlier in the day.</p>.Twisha Sharma death case: Kin urged to take custody of body amid decomposition concerns.<p>Twisha (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, with her family accusing her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her in-laws, however, claimed she suffered from drug addiction.</p>.<p>The police have registered an FIR against Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, who is a lawyer, and her mother-in-law and former district judge Giribala Singh on charges of harassment for<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dowry"> dowry</a>.</p>.<p>Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on Friday after remaining absconding for 10 days. A Bhopal court on Saturday sent him to a seven-day police remand. </p>