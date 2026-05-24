Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

12 days after her death and second autopsy, Twisha Sharma cremated in Bhopal

Emotional scenes unfolded at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal, where the last rites were performed after 5 PM.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 13:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 13:02 IST
India NewsBhopaldowryMadhya Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us