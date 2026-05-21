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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

13 booked as minor girl is married off to 42-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

The marriage of a boy below 21 years of age or a girl below 18 years of age is considered child marriage.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 09:36 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradeshchild marriageIndore

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