13 injured as private bus overturns while trying to avoid a cow in MP's Sagar

<p>Sagar (MP): At least 13 people were injured when a private bus overturned while trying to avoid hitting a cow in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The accident occurred around 10 pm Sunday at Sasan village, about 70 km from the district headquarters, an official said.</p>.<p>Ten injured persons were treated at a local health centre, while three were shifted to the district hospital, where their condition is said to be stable, inspector S Raj Pillai of Chanbila police station told PTI.</p>.<p>He said the sleeper bus with 34 passengers was going to Indore from Chhatarpur.</p>.<p>The official said the preliminary probe suggests that the bus driver swerved to avoid hitting a cow in the middle of the road, causing the vehicle to overturn.</p>.<p>The bus ended up hitting the cow, and it died, Pillai said, adding that a case has been registered against the bus driver who fled the spot.</p>