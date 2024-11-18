Home
13 injured as private bus overturns while trying to avoid a cow in MP's Sagar

Ten injured persons were treated at a local health centre, while three were shifted to the district hospital, where their condition is said to be stable, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 10:46 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 10:46 IST
