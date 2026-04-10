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149 leopards died in Madhya Pradesh in 14 months; accidents major cause

Natural causes such as old age and disease accounted for 24 per cent of the deaths, while 21 per cent was due to conflicts among wildlife.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshLeopards

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