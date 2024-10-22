Home
15 injured in blast at Ordnance Factory in MP's Jabalpur

The blast occurred in a refilling section of the factory located at Khamaria in the district, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 06:33 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 06:33 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshJabalpur

