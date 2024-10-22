15 injured in blast at Ordnance Factory in MP's Jabalpur

<p>Jabalpur (MP): Nearly 15 persons were injured in a blast at the Ordnance Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday, an official said.</p><p>The blast occurred in a refilling section of the factory located at Khamaria in the district, he said.</p>.15 injured as bus hits roadside tree in West Bengal's Nadia. <p>Out of the injured persons, two were sent to a hospital, the official said.</p><p>A person was missing and was possibly trapped under the debris at the site, the official added.</p><p>Further details are awaited.</p>