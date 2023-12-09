15-year-old vow fulfilled: MP man tonsures head after defeat of Congress candidate

According to sources, Lodhi revealed that "in 2008 when my brother died in a road accident, some unknown woman captured his (deceased's) property and got it transferred to her name. I took my complaint to the then-Pichhor MLA Singh. He not only tore my application, but insulted and slapped me, and sent me away. I prayed that highhandedness of this man should end some day. I waited for 15 long years for my prayers to be answered. Hence, I shaved my head along with beard and moustache."

KP Singh has been an MLA from Pichhor assembly for six consecutive times. This time, he contested the polls from Shivpuri seat and faced a big defeat.