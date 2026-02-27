<p>Dhar (MP): A 17-year-old girl appearing for her Class 10 board examination gave birth to a pre-mature baby in the washroom of a private school in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>'s Dhar district, uncovering a case of sexual assault.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Parul Belapurkar on Friday said that the incident occurred at a private school in Pithampura town, when students were appearing for the maths paper on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The teen complained of a severe stomachache two hours into the examination and sought permission to go to the washroom.</p>.<p>When she did not return to the classroom for a long time, the invigilators checked the washroom and, to their dismay, heard the cries of a newborn boy, an official said.</p>.19% teen Instagram users saw unwanted nudity, sexual images: Meta survey\n.<p>The female staffers rushed to the scene, and the girl and the infant were brought to a government community health centre in an 108 ambulance, community health physician Dr Prashant Kajave.</p>.<p>Both the teen and the baby were found to be stable, he said.</p>.<p>A preliminary probe revealed that the girl had been 34 weeks (eight months) pregnant, and the infant was premature, he said.</p>.<p>The ASP informed that a case was registered under relevant sections of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pocso">Protection of Children from Sexual Offences</a> (POCSO) Act and transferred to the Betma police station.</p>.Ready for narco test to establish truth in POCSO case: Swami Avimukteshwaranand.<p>The teen, in her statement to the Betma police, alleged that she met a boy while participating in a dance programme, and he had sexually assaulted her, which resulted in the pregnancy.</p>.<p>She also alleged that the boy had threatened her into silence and hence, she had not informed her parents about the assault, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. </p>