2 dead, 1 injured as four-wheeler rams into motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

The incident occurred at Baroda village, approximately 25 km from the district headquarters around 3 am, Panagar police station in-charge inspector Ajay Bahadur Singh told reporters.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 11:16 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 11:16 IST
