2 dead, 1 injured as four-wheeler rams into motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

<p>Jabalpur: Two men were killed and one was severely injured after a four-wheeler hit their motorcycle in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Friday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at Baroda village, approximately 25 km from the district headquarters around 3 am, Panagar police station in-charge inspector Ajay Bahadur Singh told reporters.</p>.<p>"Two persons were killed, while another one was seriously injured when the speeding vehicle hit their motorbike from the rear side," he said.</p>.<p>Shivam Sharma, Amit Sharma and Priyank Sharma were returning home in Majholi from a government medical college and hospital when they met with the accident, he added.</p>.<p>They were rushed back to the hospital, where Priyank (22) and Amit (35) were declared brought dead, he said, adding that Shivam's condition is critical.</p>.<p>CCTV camera footage of the Gosalpur toll plaza is being examined to trace the four-wheeler and its driver, who fled from the spot after the accident, the inspector said.</p>