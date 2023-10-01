Home
Madhya Pradesh

2 die due to electrocution during immersion procession in Madhya Pradesh

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Saturday in Tara Colony when the idol was being taken for immersion in a procession.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 06:33 IST



Two men died and one was injured due to electrocution after a tableau carrying a Ganesh idol came in contact with an electricity transformer in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Saturday in Tara Colony when the idol was being taken for immersion in a procession, an official said.

The tableau mounted on a tractor came in contact with an 11 kV (kilo volt) transformer, Superintendent of Police Vinayak Verma said.

Three persons were injured due to the electrocution. Two of them, identified as Sanjay Choure (22) and Rahul Thakur (38), died, while a 30-year-old injured man was undergoing treatment, he said.

A probe was on into the incident, he added.

(Published 01 October 2023, 06:33 IST)
