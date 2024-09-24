2 held for thrashing man after tying him to tree in MP's Ratlam

Ratlam (MP): Police have arrested two persons in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district for allegedly thrashing a man after tying him to a tree while suspecting him to be a thief, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on September 16 at Tungni village under Taal police station limits, about 70 km from the district headquarters, he said.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Monday wherein some villagers, surrounded by other people, were seen holding sticks and beating up a man tied to a tree at night.