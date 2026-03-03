Menu
2 Indore workers cleaning sewerage chamber die after inhaling toxic gas; kin to get Rs 30 lakh

The two were cleaning a sewerage chamber in front of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar fruit and vegetable market, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kerkatta said.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 19:53 IST
India News Madhya Pradesh

