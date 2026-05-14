<p>At least two workers were killed and 15 persons injured after fire broke out after an explosion at a firecracker factory in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh's</a> Dewas on Thursday. </p><p>The explosion occurred at the unit located in the Tonk Kalan area, officials said.</p>.Two killed, 4 injured in blast at Palghar firecracker unit .<p>A joint team of the police and administration personnel launched relief and rescue operations at the site, and the injured persons were shifted to hospitals, the officials said.</p><p>Dewas Collector Rituraj Singh said work to manufacture small firecrackers had begun at the factory only 15 days ago, and a licence had been issued for the unit in the name of Anil Malviya.</p><p>A detailed investigation into the incident is under way, he added.</p><p>Local residents said there was a massive explosion at the factory, with victims' body parts found scattered far away from the site.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>