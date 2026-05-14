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2 killed, 15 injured as blast triggers blaze at firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas

According to the officials the factory allegedly was illegal, and multiple casualties were feared in the incident.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshExplosion

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