200-km green corridor created to transport kidney of brain-dead man in Madhya Pradesh

Dr Amit Bhatt, deputy director (Health Services) of Choithram Hospital, said, "It took only two hours and 45 minutes to transport the kidney from Bhopal to Indore due to the green corridor, whereas it takes three-and-a-half to four hours to cover this distance."

Dhimole's son Himanshu said, "My father's organ donation has given a new lease of life to two patients. It is a matter of pride for our family. We cannot express this feeling in words."