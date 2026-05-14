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3 killed, 15 injured in fire after blast at firecracker unit in MP's Dewas; CM orders probe

According to the officials the factory allegedly was illegal, and multiple casualties were feared in the incident.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshExplosion

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