JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

3 killed, 2 injured as jeep rams into tree in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district

The incident occurred near village Devdogara under Patera police station area on Monday evening, an official said.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 06:23 IST

Follow Us

Damoh: Three persons were killed and two injured after a jeep rammed into a tree in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near village Devdogara under Patera police station area on Monday evening, an official said.

Patera police station in-charge Amit Mishra said the driver lost control over the wheels, resulting in the vehicle crashing into a tree.

One person died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries on their way to hospital, he said.

Two more injured occupants of the vehicles are being treated at Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur, Mishra said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 March 2024, 06:23 IST)
India NewsMadhya PradeshAccident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT