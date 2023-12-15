Mohan Yadav era begins: Homes of 3 who assaulted BJP worker bulldozed

Farukh, who attacked Thakur, was arrested along with four others - Aslam, Shahrukh, Bilal and Sameer.

The homes of three of the accused men were then demolished claiming that the buildings were put up without requisite permissions.

Manish Raj Singh Nhadoriya, in charge of Habibganj police station, said that they demolished the homes after finding violations.

"The men got into a violent confrontation after they taunted each other over the election results. Farukh has a criminal record and charges under the NSA (National Security Act) have been slapped against him," he told IE.