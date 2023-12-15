Mohan Yadav era begins: Homes of 3 who assaulted BJP worker bulldozed

BJP's Mohan Yadav, serving as the 19th and current Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh brought in some major changes soon after assuming power.
The most recent one was the bulldozing of the homes of three men who had assaulted a saffron party worker, The Indian Express reported.
Devendra Singh Thakur, the mandal general secretary of BJP's jhuggi jhopri cell, was attacked recently in the light of an argument over the election results.
Thakur was attacked by a sword and had suffered deep cuts. After this incident, various BJP leaders visited Thakur and demanded strict action to be taken against the perpetrators.
Farukh, who attacked Thakur, was arrested along with four others - Aslam, Shahrukh, Bilal and Sameer.
The homes of three of the accused men were then demolished claiming that the buildings were put up without requisite permissions.
Manish Raj Singh Nhadoriya, in charge of Habibganj police station, said that they demolished the homes after finding violations.
"The men got into a violent confrontation after they taunted each other over the election results. Farukh has a criminal record and charges under the NSA (National Security Act) have been slapped against him," he told IE.
Earlier, after Mohan Yadav's first cabinet meet, he raised an order to ban the open sale of meat while also calling for a ban on loudspeakers and DJs at religious and public spaces.
With these restrictions coming up, around 10 meat shops were demolished on Thursday.
Additional Commissioner of Ujjain Municipal Corporation, Radhe Shyam Mandloi, told ANI that, "According to the order, without permission, meat and fish cannot be sold. Action has been taken in Nagjhar area against 10 shops that were selling meat in the open; some shops that were near the streets have been damaged… Teams are also working in other sectors."