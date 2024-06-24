3 of family killed over land dispute in MP's Damoh

Damoh, Madhya Pradesh: A 50-year-old man, his son and a nephew were killed by some persons on Monday morning following a land dispute in their family in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said.

Two of the culprits were identified and efforts were on to trace them, Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvanshi said.

The incident took place at Bansatarkheda village under Damoh Dehat (rural) police station limits, he said.