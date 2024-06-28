30 Muslims convert to Hinduism in Indore, cops say no complaint of coercion received

Indore: A group of 30 Muslims have converted to Hinduism in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a social organisation based here claimed on June 28, while police said it had not got any complaint so far of coercion in this connection.

Local organisation 'Sajha Sanskriti Manch' president Sam Pawri told reporters 30 persons, including 14 women, had converted from Islam to Hinduism under provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021.