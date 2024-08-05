Home
madhya pradesh

30 people injured after bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore

The accident occurred at Delawadi village under Rehti police station limits in the afternoon when the bus was going to Ladkui from Bhopal, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 August 2024, 09:47 IST

Sehore: As many as 30 people were injured after a bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred at Delawadi village under Rehti police station limits in the afternoon when the bus was going to Ladkui from Bhopal, an official said.

The driver lost control over the wheels, causing the vehicle with 35 passengers to overturn, sub-inspector Nandram Ahirwar of Rehti police station said.

At least 30 people were injured and were being treated at a nearby health centre, he said.

Published 05 August 2024, 09:47 IST
India News Madhya Pradesh

