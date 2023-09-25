Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

39 injured as private bus headed for PM's Bhopal rally hits truck in MP

The incident occurred under the Kasrawad police station limits on September 24 night, an officer said.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 07:13 IST

Follow Us

As many as 39 persons were injured, one of them seriously, when the private bus carrying them to the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Bhopal rammed into a stationary truck in Khargone district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred under the Kasrawad police station limits on Sunday night, an officer said.

The prime minister addressed a mega meet of BJP workers in the Madhya Pradesh capital around Monday noon.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manohar Gawli said the private bus rammed into the stationary truck near Gopalpura village.

Khargone District Hospital's civil surgeon Amar Singh Chouhan informed that 39 injured people were brought to the hospital.

"Most of the injured persons were discharged after initial treatment while one of them, who was seriously injured, was referred to Indore for further treatment," he said.

Chouhan said the injured persons informed doctors that they were going to Bhopal to attend the PM's function when the accident occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 September 2023, 07:13 IST)
India NewsMadhya PradeshAccidentRoad accident

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT