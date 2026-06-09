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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

5-day BRICS meeting begins in Indore, to discuss global issues in agriculture sector

As part of this conference, held under India's BRICS chairmanship, the Agriculture Working Group will hold deliberations till June 11 with officials from member countries.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 07:35 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 07:35 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshIndoreBRICS

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