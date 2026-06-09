5-day BRICS meeting begins in Indore, to discuss global issues in agriculture sector

<p>Indore: A five-day meeting of BRICS member countries began on Tuesday in Indore, focusing on issues such as food security, climate-friendly smart agriculture, agricultural trade, and farmer welfare.</p>.<p>As part of this conference, held under India's BRICS chairmanship, the Agriculture Working Group will hold deliberations till June 11 with officials from member countries.</p>.<p>India's Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Secretary Atish Chandra led the inaugural session of the meeting.</p>.<p>Following the official-level meeting, the BRICS agriculture ministers will meet on June 12 and 13.</p>.Rajya Sabha polls: Fearing poaching, Congress may shift MLAs out of Madhya Pradesh as BJP fields 3rd candidate .<p>BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation comprising 11 major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.</p>.<p>The five-day conference will discuss topics such as food security, farmer welfare, nutrition, climate-friendly smart agriculture, facilitating international agricultural trade, supply chains, digital agriculture, research, knowledge exchange, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics, officials said.</p>.<p>A joint declaration will be issued after the BRICS agriculture ministers reach a consensus, they said.</p>.<p>The meeting, taking place in Indore, the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh and India's cleanest city, coincides with the state government's declaration of 2026 as the 'Year of Farmer Welfare'. </p>