5 labourers killed as soil caves in during well excavation in Madhya Pradesh's Panna

<p>Panna (MP): Five labourers were killed after soil caved in on them while they were digging a well in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in Biharpurwa village of Ajaygarh block around 12 pm, an official said.</p>.<p>Panna Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu said that the labourers were working at the site of a public irrigation well, being constructed under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mgnrega">MNREGA</a> scheme, when the soil collapsed on them.</p>.Four people killed in train collision with Belgian school bus.<p>The deceased were identified as Ashish Yadav, Rajkumar Yadav, Rampal Yadav, Chunnu Yadav, and Chunvad Pal.</p>.<p>The bodies were extricated from the soil and sent for post-mortem, an official said.</p>.<p>On receiving information about the incident, District Collector Usha Parmar arrived at the scene and reviewed the rescue operation.</p>.<p>The collector also met the victims' families and assured them of possible assistance from the administration, the official said. </p>