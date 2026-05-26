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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

5 labourers killed as soil caves in during well excavation in Madhya Pradesh's Panna

The incident occurred in Biharpurwa village of Ajaygarh block around 12 pm, an official said.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 12:09 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 12:09 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradeshsoil cave-in

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