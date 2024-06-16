58 child labourers rescued from distillery in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen

BBA director Manish Sharma, who was also part of the team, said, "The stench of alcohol and chemicals was unbearable. It is unimaginable the children worked in these conditions for such long hours every day. We appeal for strict action against the employers." Despite repeated attempts, Alok Arora, the director of Som Group of Companies, could not be reached for comment, and Raisen collector Arvind Dube also remained unavailable.