9 children dead after being buried under debris of collapsed wall in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

Meanwhile, some children have incurred injuries and they are under treatment.

All the debris has been removed from the site of the incident, ANI reported quoting Deepak Arya, Collector, Sagar.

In another incident, police have arrested two owners of a building in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district where a wall collapse claimed the lives of four children, officials said on Sunday.

The wall of the abandoned and dilapidated building collapsed on the children, aged 5 to 7, while they were returning home from school under Garh police station area on Saturday, they said.

