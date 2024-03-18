9 injured as mini-bus overturns after driver dozes off at wheel in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Nine persons were injured when a mini-bus they were travelling in overturned as the driver dozed off at the wheel on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on a national highway in the Panagar area around 5.30 to 6 am when the mini-bus with 20 people on board was heading towards Ahmednagar in neighbouring Maharashtra, an official said.

The injured have been rushed to the government-run Jabalpur Medical College and Hospital, Panagar police station house office (SHO) Ajay Singh told PTI.