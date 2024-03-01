Adani Group to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh, create 15k jobs

Ujjain: Adani group will invest about Rs 75,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh in power plants, building Mahakaal Expressway, and setting up cement grinding units in coming years, a top group executive said on Friday.

The apples-to-airport group has already invested almost Rs 18,000 crore in the state and will continue investing in diverse sectors, said Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil and Gas) and Director of Adani Enterprises at the Regional Industry Conclave here.

"Currently, our presence in Madhya Pradesh spans a wide range of sectors - from roads, cement, and natural resources to thermal power, renewable energy and power transmission," he said.

"Our faith in your (chief minister Mohan Yadav's) visionary leadership will see us investing close to Rs 75,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh," he added.