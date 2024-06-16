Agriculture Minister Chouhan promises prosperity for farmers under Modi 3.0 govt

Chouhan was the longest serving chief minister of MP with a term spanning over 16 years before demitting the office.

Speaking to media on the sideline Chouhan said the roadmap for overall development of the agriculture sector, including the state of Madhya Pradesh, has been prepared and will be articulated in letter and spirit.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to transform the agriculture sector to money-earning business. Chouhan informed the very first signature by PM Modi upon assuming office was on the file authorizing the release of the 17th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisam Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.