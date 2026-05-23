Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

AIIMS Delhi forms four-member board for Twisha Sharma's second autopsy, team to fly to Bhopal

Dr Gupta constituted the medical board comprising four senior doctors from AIIMS Delhi with the approval of the director.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2026, 10:56 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBhopalAIIMSDeathAutopsydowry

Follow us on :

Follow Us