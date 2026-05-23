AIIMS Delhi forms four-member board for Twisha Sharma's second autopsy, team to fly to Bhopal

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiims">AIIMS Delhi </a>has constituted a medical board comprising four senior doctors, who will fly to Bhopal this evening by a state chartered plane, to conduct a second autopsy of actor-model Twisha Sharma following the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order in the alleged dowry death case.</p>.<p>Chief of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, Dr Sudhir Gupta, said the court order authorised the director of AIIMS Delhi to constitute the medical board.</p>.<p>The hospital received the order and request from Madhya Pradesh government officials to conduct the postmortem on Saturday morning.</p>.Twisha Sharma death: Madhya Pradesh High Court allows second autopsy.<p>Dr Gupta constituted the medical board comprising four senior doctors from AIIMS Delhi with the approval of the director.</p>.<p>"The team, along with the latest instruments, will fly by a state chartered plane at 6 pm today," Dr Gupta said.</p>.<p>The body of the 33-year-old actor-model is currently kept at the mortuary of AIIMS Bhopal, he said.</p>.<p>The high-profile death case saw fast-paced developments on Friday with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh-high-court">Madhya Pradesh High Court</a> ordering a second autopsy by a specialised AIIMS Delhi team, while the victim's absconding husband withdrew his anticipatory bail plea and his mother, a retired judge, was served a notice for the cancellation of her bail over non-cooperation with the police.</p>.<p>Samarth Singh, husband of the model-turned-actor, who was arrested in connection with her death, was brought to Bhopal in the early hours of Saturday, with police set to seek his custodial remand for questioning, officials said.</p>.<p>According to police sources, Samrath Singh, the lawyer son of former judge and Bhopal consumer court chairperson Giribala Singh, was brought to the Katara Hills police station around 2 am.</p>.<p>"He will be produced before the court today, and police will seek his remand for interrogation," Bhopal Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Twisha, a Noida native, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. While her in-laws allege she suffered from drug addiction, her family maintains she was harassed for dowry, leading to her death. </p>