'He has farmers' blood on hands': AIKS condemns Shivraj's appointment as agri minister

"Despite the media projection as a 'big decision,' the release of an instalment of direct cash transfer of Rs 2,000 under PM-KISAN is an eyewash, a mere continuation of an old scheme which is grossly inadequate - Rs 500 per month for a farmer household and a trap to divert the attention of the farmers from their right to get remunerative price as recommended by the M S Swaminathan Commission," it said.