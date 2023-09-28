Akhilesh Yadav slams MP govt over ‘atrocities’ and ‘injustice’ against women

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for the “injustice” meted out to women and termed the Ujjain incident involving the rape of a 12-year-old girl “beyond imagination.”

The girl, who was raped and found bleeding on a street in MP’s Ujjain city, was on Wednesday operated upon by a team of specialist doctors and her condition is critical but stable, an official has said. The assault on the minor has sparked massive public outrage.