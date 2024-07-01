All schemes to continue in Madhya Pradesh budget: Finance minister Devda

Speaking to reporters at the state assembly premises on the first day of the Budget session, Devda said, "The budget will be presented on July 3. Our focus will be on capital expenditure. All the schemes will be continued as earlier." Earlier this year, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in February, Devda presented the interim budget (vote-on-account) for FY 2024-25. Now, he will present the fiscal budget for the same financial year.