Ambulance stopped for MP CM Mohan Yadav's convoy in Sidhi, alleges Congress; Cops say no patient in vehicle

Congress nominee from Sidhi, Kamleshwar Patel, shared a video on his X account, stating the chief minister didn't find it appropriate to stop the convoy for the ambulance.

The video shows police flagging down the ambulance while the carcade of the chief minister was passing.

State Congress also shared the video on its X account and termed it 'a shameful incident for humanity."

When contacted, Sidhi superintendent of police Ravindra Verma said the ambulance was not carrying any patient.

"The ambulance was also not going to attend any medical emergency. We have made it clear. Had there been a patient in the ambulance, no one would have stopped it. The vehicle was stopped only for less than a minute," he said.

Polling in Sidhi will be held in the first phase on April 19 along with five seats in MP.