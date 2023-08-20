Amit Shah says dynastic politics is poison, accuses Congress, DMK and Sena (UBT) of indulging in it

Replying to a question on dynastic politics in the BJP, Shah said, 'I don't want to name any leader, but the dynastic politics of Congress, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT) means the members of only one family will come in the party and the government. This is what dynastic politics is called.' Defending the distribution of tickets to family members of leaders in BJP, Shah said, 'Somewhere a few were given tickets on the basis of merit. Don't dilute the issue of dynastic politics by saying this...This is poison. When parties become the property of a family, then what will be the place for those who come from the ground level?” Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did not have any political family background, he said.