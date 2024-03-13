Another jolt to Congress in MP as former party MLA from Chhindwara joins BJP

Bhopal: A day after Congress renominated sitting MP Nakul Nath from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency, former party MLA Choudhary Gambhir Singh and several other local leaders from the Naths' home turf joined the ruling BJP on Wednesday.

Singh was the Congress MLA from Chourai in Chhindwara district during 1998-2003.

He and others including district Congress farmers wing president Chand Chouriya, district Congress vice president Satish Mishra and members of the party's health and medical cell from Gwalior-Chambal region joined the saffron party at its headquarters here, a BJP spokesperson said.