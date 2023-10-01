IAF aircraft makes emergency landing in Bhopal, all 6 on board safe

An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with six persons on board made an 'emergency' landing at a village in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday due to a technical snag, a police official said.

The pilot and the five crew members are safe, Berasia police station inspector Narendra Kulaste, who was at the spot, told PTI over phone.

The incident took place at around 8:45 am, he said.