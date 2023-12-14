Army jawan in MP inhumanly assaulted parents, forced them to drink urine

Bhopal: In a shocking incident of cruelty by an army jawan identified as Prabhu Suryawanshi, inhumanly assaulted his elderly parents in Multai under Betul on Sunday.

The condition of victims identified as Malukchand (74), Manglibai w/o Malukchand were admitted in district hospital for treatment and their condition was reported to be stable.

However, they were traumatised by their son’s behaviour who not only treated them inhumanly, beat them but also forced them to drink urine.

Accused Prabhu Suryavanshi, an army jawan, under the influence of alcohol, abused his parents, and mistreated them, brutally pummelled with a stick.

The injured elderly couple sustained injuries and were referred to the district hospital.

The incident took place in Temjhira village under Multai police station, about 60 km from Betul district headquarters.

Victim Malukchand said his son Prabhu Suryavanshi works in the army. He came on leave on 10th December.

He was totally drunk on the fateful night and started abusing us. When we resisted his tyranny, he started abusing, beating both of us mercilessly with a stick.