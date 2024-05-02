Ashram teacher who helped Ujjain rape victim in 2023 now arrested for sexually abusing minor boys: Report

Ujjain police in Madhya Pradesh arrested a teacher and a caretaker for sexually abusing three minor boys at their ashram.

While the police have registered three FIRs against the two accused, The Indian Express reported that the teacher named in this case is the same person who had allegedly helped a minor rape victim in September last year who was going door-to-door seeking help.

A girl, around 12 years of age, was found bleeding on a street in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh on September 27, 2023 and her medical examination had confirmed that she had been raped.

“So far three children have come forward and made the allegations. We have arrested two persons in this case," Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma told the publication with respect to the present case.

Rahul Sharma, the 21-year-old teacher who is an accused in this case had reportedly helped the minor girl back in 2023 after he spotted her outside the ashram.

"This is a holy town, people here are supposed to be helpful, but no one helped her… there was no humanity," he had told IE in 2023.

Meanwhile, the police have ruled out any connection between the current case and the rape of the minor girl last year.