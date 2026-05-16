ASI allows Hindus unrestricted access to Bhojshala following Madhya Pradesh HC order

<p>Dhar: A day after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh-high-court">Madhya Pradesh High Court </a>held that the Bhojshala complex was a Saraswati temple, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday issued orders granting the Hindu community an unrestricted access to the place for worship, an official said.</p>.<p>The HC on Friday also quashed the ASI's April 7, 2003 order which had allowed Muslims to offer Friday prayers at the complex in Dhar district.</p>.Hindu devotees flock to Bhojshala day after High Court declares it temple; situation peaceful.<p>As Bhojshala was a Centre of learning and research of Sanskrit language, grammar and literature besides being a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindu">Hindu community</a> shall have an unrestricted access "in connection with the ancient practice of learning and worship of Goddess Saraswati," said the ASI official. </p>