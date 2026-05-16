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ASI allows Hindus unrestricted access to Bhojshala following Madhya Pradesh HC order

The HC on Friday also quashed the ASI's April 7, 2003 order which had allowed Muslims to offer Friday prayers at the complex in Dhar district.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshASI

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