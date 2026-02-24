Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

ASI survey supports our claim about Bhojshala, says Hindu side; Muslims to file objections

As per the report, a copy of which was provided to the media by a Hindu group, the survey indicated that the current structure was built from parts of ancient temples.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 16:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 16:31 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshMuslimMadhya Pradesh High CourtHinduASI

Follow us on :

Follow Us