Ask husbands to consume liquor at home to get rid of their habit: MP minister's advice to women

Addressing the gathering, state Social Justice Minister said, "The biggest contribution in this (de-addiction efforts) is of mothers and sisters of the house. First of all, tell them (husbands) not to drink outside in the market. Tell them, if you want to drink, eat food and stay in front of me. If they drink in front of me (their wives), their limit will keep decreasing. They will gradually come on the verge of quitting. They will feel ashamed to be drinking alcohol in front of wife and children."

The wives should also tell their husbands that their children will also start drinking alcohol in the future, he said.