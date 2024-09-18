At least 7 dead, 10 injured in raod accident near MP's Jabalpur

Bhopal: In a tragic accident, at least 7 persons including a 3-year-old toddler have died, while 9 to 10 are reportedly injured after a truck overturned on an auto rickshaw in a place that falls under police station Majhgawan, some 60 kms from Jabalpur on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Sihora-Katni State Highway on Wednesday evening at around 4.30 pm. The injured were rushed to a primary health centre at Sihora and later 3 critically injured were referred to Jabalpur, sources informed. Outraged over the accident, local residents have blocked the Chargawan road, a major route on the Sihora-Katni State Highway.
According to reports, farm labourers, reportedly 17 in number, were returning to their village after work when a truck used for mining overturned on an auto rickshaw. The victims are local residents of Pratapur village. The deceased were identified as Usha Bai (50), Ranubai Kol (19), Karan Kol (20), Bhura Kol (3), Shiva Kol (18), Kallu Bai (30) and Shobharam (45).
Some of the injured were identified as Kanahiya, Radhika, Manjobai, Radha, among others. SDOP Sihora Parul Sharma, along with a police force reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators in a bid to resume traffic on the highway. Parul Sharma informed that the truck driver, cleaner and the auto rickshaw fled the spot soon after the incident. The police brought the situation under control and the traffic on the Highway was cleared/restored following persuasion.
The auto rickshaw was carrying those 17 laborers who were returning to their homes after a day of soybean harvesting. The truck, which overturned on the auto, was en route for a mining operation.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced ex-gratia financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives and were injured in a recent accident. Each family of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh, with an additional Rs 15,000 from the road accident fund. Beneficiaries of the Sambal Yojana will receive an extra Rs 4 lakh.
Sihora MLA Santosh Singh Badkare has contributed Rs 5,000 to the family of the deceased. Injured individuals will receive free medical treatment along with Rs 7,500 in assistance from the Road Accident Fund.
