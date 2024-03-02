Authorities announce camps to resolve power bill issues after MLA warns of self-immolation in Madhya Pradesh

Rajgarh (MP): The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district announced holding camps to resolve people's issues regarding electricity bills after a BJP MLA threatened to immolate himself over the alleged apathetic attitude of authorities about discrepancies in billing.

Speaking at a programme in the Pilukhedi industrial area on Friday, Mohan Sharma, BJP MLA from the Narsinghgarh assembly constituency, warned officials of a government-run power company.

"I don't want to take the law into my hands. I am aware that IPC section 353 will be imposed if there is a dispute with any officer. I don't want that. But I have a weapon, I know how to use that weapon, and if I am forced to self-immolate and fast unto death, I will do so," Sharma told the gathering.