Bedsheet, clothes help solve murder of Madhya Pradesh official

The murder case of a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nisha Napit Sharma was solved by the Madhya Pradesh police after the discovery of a bedsheet, pillow and some clothes during investigation.

The police, who had earlier regarded the case as a natural death, formed a special team to investigate Nisha's residence over suspicion as the woman's postmortem report stated that she was brought to the hospital by her husband, four to five hours after her death.

Nisha's murder was reported in the Dindori district on Monday, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The police said that the woman's husband Manish Sharma, in an attempt to hide evidence, tried to wash Nisha's clothes.

Earlier, the husband told the police that Nisha was fasting on Sunday and that she had fallen sick after consuming a fruit. He also said that after Nisha was bleeding through her nose, he took her to the hospital, following which she died of a cardiac arrest.

According to a report by the Times of India, the Dindori Superintendent of Police Akhil Patel said, "In an attempt to mislead police, the accused cooked up a story that his wife observed a fast and ate only a guava. He said she began vomiting at night, and that she was still sleeping at 10 am the next day, so he went out for a walk. When she did not wake up till 2 pm, he called his driver and took her to hospital. That's what he claimed."

Seeing the SDM's body turn blue, the police suspected it be a murder case.

“After our suspicion, the doctor told us that SDM was brought to the hospital four to five hours after her death. Police immediately sealed the house and FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team collected the evidence. Manish Sharma had cleaned the clothes and pillow covers after the death of the SDM,” the SP said, according to HT.

According to the publication, the preliminary postmortem report said that Nisha had been smothered by a pillow around 4 am.

According to TOI, Patel said that police found that the accused had washed a blood-stained bedsheet and the clothes that Nisha and he were wearing at the time of murder.

The police arrested the husband on charges of murdering his wife who confessed to the crime upon interrogation.