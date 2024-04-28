Bhojshala dispute: ASI's plea in MP High Court for more time for survey; Muslim side alleges digging

Gopal Sharma, a leader of the Hindu side in the Bhojshala case, told PTI, "During the last six weeks, the foundation has been built for the ASI survey in the Bhojshala complex. If ASI gets additional time for survey, the use of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and other advanced equipment can throw up important evidence."

Sharma is the secretary of Dhar-based 'Shri Maharaja Bhoj Seva Sansthan Samiti' and is among the respondents of the PIL filed by 'Hindu Front for Justice' in HC in the Bhojshala case.

Within a radius of 200 metres of Bhojshala, some broken statues and other remains are still visible, which tell the story of the 'attack' on this complex in the past, Sharma asserted.

Meanwhile, Dhar City Qazi (head cleric) Waqar Sadiq said, "The Supreme Court has already given directions that physical excavation which would change the basic character of the Bhojshala complex should not be done in the ASI survey.But, recently we saw two to three feet pits dug on the floor located in the southern part of the complex. The ASI should survey this complex with complete impartiality and ensure guidelines of the Supreme Court are followed," Sadiq emphasised.