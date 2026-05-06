Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex case: Disputed structure in MP built from remains of pre-existing temples, claims ASI

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) made the claim on Tuesday based on its 98-day scientific survey and over 2,000-page report.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 04:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 04:45 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshArchaeological Survey of IndiaMadhya Pradesh High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us