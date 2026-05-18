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Bhopal dowry death: Court bins pre-arrest bail plea of Twisha Sharma's husband; cops to give reward for info

Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, just months after her December 2025 marriage to Samarth, whom she met on a dating app in 2024.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBhopaldowry

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